Live | Sikkim Poll Results: Can BJP Leave A Mark In Pawan Chamling vs Prem Tamang Battle?
Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The voting for the 32 Assembly seats of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly was held on April 19.
Sikkim Election Results 2024 Live: In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is locked in a direct contest against former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Front. Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as the CM of the state for 24 years, is looking to return to power once again while Tamang is aiming to retain power.
The BJP and the Congress are possibly contesting for the third spot given the state's political dynamics. However, the saffron party campaigned extensively in the state while looking to make its appeal wider among the state voters. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Sikkim Assembly Election at Gangtok in April.
Pawan Kumar Chamling aims to secure his ninth consecutive term as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He's running for seats in two assembly constituencies, Poklok-Kamrang in Namchi district and Namcheybung in Gangtok district.
Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Counting To Start At 6AM
Sikkim assembly elections results for 32 legislative seats will commence at 6AM. The fight is directly between the SKM and the SDF.