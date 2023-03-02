LIVE Updates | Songsak Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Ernest Mawrie BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar INC

The Songsak Vidhan Sabha falls under the East Garo Hills district of the state, with a total voter count of 31,824. The constituency has 16,271 male votes, 15,553 female votes, and no votes from the third category. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.

Talking of voter turnout, constituency number 41, reported a turnout of 89.8 per cent in the year 2018 when Dr. Mukul Sangma bagged the win by a margin of 1,830 votes. Out of the total votes, Sangma had 24,030 votes (35.38 per cent).

This time around, a total of 5 candidates are contesting elections - Dr. Mukul Sangma of AITC, Champion R. Sangma of INC, Nihim D Shira of NPP, Sarenni Marak of Republican Party of India, and Thomas Marak of BJP.

