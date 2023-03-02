LIVE Updates | Songsak Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Ernest Mawrie BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar INC
Songsak Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The result for Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023 will be announced today, and a tough fight between Dr. Mukul Sangma of AITC and Champion R. Sangma of INC is expected.
The Songsak Vidhan Sabha falls under the East Garo Hills district of the state, with a total voter count of 31,824. The constituency has 16,271 male votes, 15,553 female votes, and no votes from the third category. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.
Talking of voter turnout, constituency number 41, reported a turnout of 89.8 per cent in the year 2018 when Dr. Mukul Sangma bagged the win by a margin of 1,830 votes. Out of the total votes, Sangma had 24,030 votes (35.38 per cent).
This time around, a total of 5 candidates are contesting elections - Dr. Mukul Sangma of AITC, Champion R. Sangma of INC, Nihim D Shira of NPP, Sarenni Marak of Republican Party of India, and Thomas Marak of BJP.
Conrad Sangma Leading In South Tura
Meghalaya's current chief minister - Conrad Sangma, is leading from the South Tura Vidhan Sabha.
Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results:
No party is heading towards the majority in the current trends. However, NPP has an edge with a lead on 21 seats.
Counting of votes for #MeghalayaElections2023 underway; visuals from counting centre at Extension Training Centre in Tura pic.twitter.com/gteTnGBn3y
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Trends
Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading on 23 seats, followed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC on 13 seats. BJP and Congress making progress on 8 and 7 seats, respectively.
Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results:
NPP is running ahead on 12 seats in the state, whereas BJP is leading on 4 seats, TMC in 5 constituencies, and Congress on 4 seats.
A Glimpse Of Counting Centres
Meghalaya | The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Visuals from counting centre at Extension Training Centre in Tura pic.twitter.com/yAXDrmDoRH
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results
Meghalaya | Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district by the District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/JY8t1wHCp9
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
The current tenure of the Meghalaya assembly will come to end on March 15, and soon after new MLAs will take oaths.
Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Counting to begin at 8 AM for ballot papers, while EVM counting will begin at 8:30 AM. After voting held on Feb 27, the fate of 369 candidates will be decided today.
