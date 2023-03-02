topStoriesenglish2578663
NewsIndia
SONGSAK ELECTION RESULT NEWS

LIVE Updates | Songsak Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Ernest Mawrie BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar INC

Songsak Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The result for Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023 will be announced today, and a tough fight between Dr. Mukul Sangma of AITC and Champion R. Sangma of INC is expected.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:03 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Songsak Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Ernest Mawrie BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar INC
LIVE Blog

The Songsak Vidhan Sabha falls under the East Garo Hills district of the state, with a total voter count of 31,824. The constituency has 16,271 male votes, 15,553 female votes, and no votes from the third category. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.

Talking of voter turnout, constituency number 41, reported a turnout of 89.8 per cent in the year 2018 when Dr. Mukul Sangma bagged the win by a margin of 1,830 votes. Out of the total votes, Sangma had 24,030 votes (35.38 per cent).

This time around, a total of 5 candidates are contesting elections - Dr. Mukul Sangma of AITC, Champion R. Sangma of INC, Nihim D Shira of NPP, Sarenni Marak of Republican Party of India, and Thomas Marak of BJP.

Also Read - Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Also Read - Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Also Read - Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates

02 March 2023
09:03 AM

Conrad Sangma Leading In South Tura

Meghalaya's current chief minister - Conrad Sangma, is leading from the South Tura Vidhan Sabha.

08:58 AM

Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results:

No party is heading towards the majority in the current trends. However, NPP has an edge with a lead on 21 seats.

 

08:55 AM
08:54 AM
08:40 AM

Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Trends

Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading on 23 seats, followed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC on 13 seats. BJP and Congress making progress on 8 and 7 seats, respectively.

08:19 AM

Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: 

NPP is running ahead on 12 seats in the state, whereas BJP is leading on 4 seats, TMC in 5 constituencies, and Congress on 4 seats.

07:51 AM

A Glimpse Of Counting Centres

07:43 AM

Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results

07:40 AM

The current tenure of the Meghalaya assembly will come to end on March 15, and soon after new MLAs will take oaths.

07:32 AM

Songsak Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023

Counting to begin at 8 AM for ballot papers, while EVM counting will begin at 8:30 AM. After voting held on Feb 27, the fate of 369 candidates will be decided today.

Songsak election result newsSongsak chunav result 2023 election result 2023Songsak assembly election result 2023Songsak Assembly electionsSongsak Assembly Election 2023 ResultSongsak Assembly Election ResultSongsak vidhan sabha chunav result 2023Songsak constituency candidatesSongsak Election resultSongsak election result 2023Songsak Election result dayGujarat Chunav 2023Songsak Election 2023Dr. Mukul SangmaAITCChampion R. SangmaINCNihim D ShiraNPPSarenni MarakRepublican Party of IndiaThomas MarakBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985