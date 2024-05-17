Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault Case LIVE: AAP To Hold Press Conference At 6 To 'Bring Out Reality'

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: The ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence is getting intense by the hour. Now, the party has announced a press conference to 'reveal the truth' about the matter.

In a post on X, AAP minister Atishi stated, "We will be holding a press conference today at 6 pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue." Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's forensic unit arrived at the Chief Minister's residence to gather evidence related to the alleged assault case involving Swati Maliwal.

Earlier in the day, the AAP criticized Maliwal over a viral video clip from the CM's residence, allegedly taken on the day of the incident.

According to the FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."