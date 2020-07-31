Tamil Nadu Plus One, HSE +1 Results 2020, Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 live news

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu Plus One results 2020 is expected to be announced on July 31 at 9.30. The DGE will also release the class 12 re-sit examination results on Friday along with the Plus One results.

Both TN Plus One (HSE +1) result and class 12 re-sit or TN Plus Two arrears Result 2020 (HSE+2 Arrears) exmaination results will be announced today at 9:30 am on websites - tnresults.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. The students will also get their results via SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

