Tamil Nadu Plus One, HSE +1 Results 2020, Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 live news

To check your score on the website, students would need Roll Number and Date of Birth. These will help them check their scorecard on the board websites.
Almost 9 lakh students, who took the Tamil Nadu Plus One exams this year would be checking their results. Students are advised to keep the documents handy.
The Tamil Nadu Board has adopted a no-detention policy in 2018 for class 11 which enables a student who are unable to clear the exams to take the same later in Class 12.
Candidates are required to log in to the websites mentioned above and click on the ‘download’ result link.
Enter the Registration number/ Roll Number, after which the result will appear on the screen.
Students are advised to download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference.
Almost 9 lakh candidates had registered for the state plus-one exams that were held in March this year. The exams were first postponed and later cancelled by the board due to COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.
Tamil Nadu Plus One result will be available on websites- dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu Board Plus One result: Last year, the pass percentage of the plus one exam touched 95 per cent.
The Plus One examinations which was supposed to be conducted in March, were discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic, and were cancelled later along with SSLC exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100.
In his tweet, Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the results for class 11 will be released today at 9:30 am.
The Tamil Nadu Plus One result date and time was confirmed by TN Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.
Tamil Nadu Plus One (HSE +1) result and class 12 re-sit or TN Plus Two arrears Result 2020 (HSE+2 Arrears) examaination results will be announced today at 9:30 am on the website - tnresults.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.