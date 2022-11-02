Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE UPDATES: School, Colleges to remain CLOSED in THESE CITIES due to heavy rains- Check live and latest updates here
Chennai schools and colleges were closed for today – November 2. 2022. The city has been inundated with heavy rainfall since Monday. Between then and now, Chennai received 205.47 mm of rainfall, forcing the authorities to announce a holiday for the schools.
Trending Photos
Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu and rainfall continued on Wednesday as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas. Several stretches in and around the arterial Anna Salai, the congested localities of north Chennai including parts of Pulianthope and neighbourhoods tucked away in southern parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles. In Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, a holiday has been declared for schools. Chennai schools and colleges were closed for today – November 2. 2022. The city has been inundated with heavy rainfall since Monday. Between then and now, Chennai received 205.47 mm of rainfall, forcing the authorities to announce a holiday for the schools.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in coastal and Cauvery delta regions of the State. Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work.
Stay Tuned to ZEE NEWS for the live and latest updates on Tamil Nadu Rains
TN Weather Update
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Alert has been issued for Tondiarpet, Velachery, Vandallur, Walajabad, Nemili, and Arakkonam areas in Chennai as well. CM M.K. Stalin earlier today reviewed the situation and inspected the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. A high level meeting was also conducted to take stock of the situation.
Tamil Nadu Schools closed today
Following heavy rains, Tamil Nadu districts of Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu announced school holiday for today. For Tiruppathur, schools were closed only for students up to class 8.
Tamil Nadu Rains
For the next few days, most areas in Tamil Nadu Puducherry-Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rainfall. A couple of areas in districts falling under the Cauvery delta zone, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga may also witness heavy rainfall.
Tamil Nadu: Chennai continues to be water logged
Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai continues to be water-logged following the heavy downpour of the last three days. The district administration is working continuously to clear the roads but the commute continues to be a problem.
Tamil Nadu Rain Updates
Several regions of Tamil Nadu are witnessing incessant rains and as a repercussion state government announced Tamil Nadu school closure. The Regional Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in the adjoining districts.
Tamil Nadu Schools closed today
Following heavy rains, Tamil Nadu districts of Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu announced school holiday for today. For Tiruppathur, schools were closed only for students up to class 8.
More Stories