NewsIndia
TRIPURA BOARD RESULT 2022

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Soon) LIVE UPDATES: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results TODAY at tbse.tripura.gov.in: check time and other details here

TBSE result to be out today, July 6, 2022 at 12 noon in a press conference. Thereafter, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

Trending Photos

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Soon) LIVE UPDATES: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results TODAY at tbse.tripura.gov.in: check time and other details here

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the TBSE HS, Madhyamik result 2022 date and time for term 2 exams. The board is all set to announce TBSE result 2022 on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon in a press conference. Thereafter, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results.Students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth to view their TBSE Result 2022.

Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and will now take place from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & LIVE updates on Tripura board class 10th, 12th Result 2022

Tripura Board Result 2022Tripura board exam resultTBSE ResultTBSE result 2022Tripura result class 10tripura board result12

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022