TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the TBSE HS, Madhyamik result 2022 date and time for term 2 exams. The board is all set to announce TBSE result 2022 on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon in a press conference. Thereafter, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results.Students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth to view their TBSE Result 2022.

Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and will now take place from May 2 to June 1, 2022.