Telangana Vote Counting Live | Counting Of Votes Begins, Fate Of Congress, BRS, BJP To Be Decided Today
The eyes of the nation are fixed on Telangana as the Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates trickle in, shedding light on whether Chandra Shekhar Rao secures his third consecutive term as Chief Minister or if the Congress's 'Six Guarantees' manage to weave their magic.
Trending Photos
In the eagerly awaited Telangana Election Results 2023, the political destiny of the state hangs in the balance. As the day unfolds, the Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates will provide a real-time account of the public's verdict, revealing which party will emerge victorious and claim the mandate for the next five years.
The eyes of the nation are fixed on Telangana as the Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates trickle in, shedding light on whether Chandra Shekhar Rao secures his third consecutive term as Chief Minister or if the Congress's 'Six Guarantees' manage to weave their magic. Alternatively, will the BJP's gamble on a leader from the backward classes prove strategic in this politically diverse state? The intricate political mosaic of Telangana offers a spectrum of possibilities in the Telangana Election Results 2023.
Taking a step back, Telangana witnessed the polling for its 119-member Legislative Assembly on November 30. Impressively, 71.34% of the 3.26 crore eligible voters exercised their democratic right, contributing to a peaceful electoral process marked by a few sporadic incidents.
The Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates will meticulously track the journeys of 2,290 candidates who entered the political arena. Among the key contenders are BRS leader Chandra Shekhar Rao, his son and government minister K.T. Rama Rao, A. Revanth Reddy, the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, and BJP's Sanjay Kumar Bandi, D. Arvind, and Soyam Bapu Rao.
BRS has strategically positioned candidates on all 119 seats in the state, while BJP and Jana Sena, in accordance with pre-election agreements, contested on 111 and 8 seats, respectively. Congress allocated one seat to its ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as part of their alliance. Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, actively participated in the electoral contest, vying for nine Legislative Assembly seats.
As the Telangana Election Results 2023 unfold, the political landscape in the state will undoubtedly witness significant shifts.
Stay tuned for comprehensive Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates as the day progresses.
Telangana Assembly elections: How Accurate Were Exit Polls In 2018?
While they accurately predicted a tight contest in Madhya Pradesh and a Congress win in Rajasthan, they were well off the mark in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. In Telangana, five major exit polls predicted a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) majority, but failed to predict the scale of its victory. The average of exit polls put the ruling party's tally at 68, with the BRS going on to eventually win 88 in the 119-member Assembly. The polls also overestimated the Congress’s chances, predicting 39 seats compared to its actual tally of just 19.
Telangana Assembly Election 2018: When TRS Won 88 Of 119 Seats
In the last assembly elections in 2018, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won a landslide bagging 88 seats out of 119. The Congress could win only 19 and the BJP 1.
Telangana Election Results 2023 Updates: CM KCR Contesting From 2 Segments
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy. In a post on X, BRS working president K T Rama Rao had earlier said, "After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news." Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS will fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats.
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS Contesting On All 119 Seats
The BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI. The BJP and Janasena contested 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 2290 Contestants In Fray
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from two constituencies – Kamareddy and Gajwel, his minister-son KT Rama Rao from Sircilla, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and Kodangal, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.
Telangana Exit Poll Prediction 2023: 63 Seats For Congress, 4 For BJP
CNX exit poll has predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS and two to four for the BJP. The P-Marq poll gave 58-71 to the Congress and 37-51 to the BRS. According to Jan ki Baat, Congress is poised to win 48 to 64 seats in Telangana. It said BRS could win 40 to 55 seats and BJP 7 to 13 seats. Today's Chanakya projected 71 ± 9 seats for Congress, 7 ± 5 seats for the BJP, 33 ± 9 seats for the BRS and 8 ± 3 seats for Others including AIMIM.
Telangana Vote Counting 2023: Will Congress Dash KCR's Hattrick Hope?
According to the predicted vote share, the BRS will get 36 per cent of the votes, while the BJP will bag only 14 per cent of the votes. The Congress is likely to score a spectacular win in Telangana, preventing a record third term for K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Security Stepped Up At Counting Centre In Hyderabad
The authorities stepped up the security at the counting centre in Hyderabad as the counting of votes will begin shortly for the 119 seats in the state at 8 am on Sunday. After wresting Karnataka from the BJP in May, the Congress is eyeing Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and is hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
#WATCH | Telangana: Security stepped up at the counting centre in Hyderabad as the counting of votes will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/KBQygSKqyM
— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Appoints AICC Observers In 4 States
Ahead of the counting of votes on Sunday, the Congress appointed AICC Observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, senior party leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and KJ George have been made Observers for Telangana.
Telangana Election Vote Counting: Jangaon Recorded Highest Turnout
Telangana had recorded a voter turnout of 70.60 per cent on the polling day - November 30. The turnout was the highest in Jangaon at 83.34 per cent, trailed closely by Narasampet at 83 per cent, and Dubbak at 82.75 per cent. The voting percentage in Hyderabad was low at only 39.97 per cent. In all, 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Campaign Ended On Nov 28
The high-octane campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls ended at 5 pm on Tuesday (November 28), after witnessing the longest poll season compared to the other four states — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—where elections have already been held.
Assembly Election Results: Congress Worker Dresses Up As Lord Hanuman
Ahead of the counting of 4-state elections, a Congress worker came dressed as Lord Hanuman and stood outside the party headquarters in Delhi. Speaking to the camera, he said, "Truth will triumph. Jai Sri Ram!"
#WATCH | Ahead of the counting of 4-state elections, a Congress worker - dressed as Lord Hanuman - stands outside the party HQ in Delhi.
He says, "Truth will triumph. Jai Sri Ram!" pic.twitter.com/L61e28tBln
— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023
The elections for the 119-members assembly were held in single-phase on November 30. According to Election Commission, a voter turnout of 70.60 per cent was recorded for Telangana election.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting Begins At 8 AM
The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly election will begin at 8 am, according to the Election Commission. The counting will finally decide who will win the three-cornered battle between Congress, BJP and BRS.