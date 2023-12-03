Telangana Assembly Election 2023: A Unique Leader - Congress' Revanth Reddy, Front Runner For CM Post

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy seems to have changed the course of Congress in the state. The 56-year-old politician joined the party only six years ago and has swiftly risen to become the state unit’s working president, MP and, is currently, Telangana Congress president. Reddy's style of leading has earned praise as well as criticism. For one, he does not shy away from criticising members of his own party. He is also seen singing praises of his mentor, N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of which he was once a member and also a two-time TDP MLA.

Revanth Reddy is married to veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy’s niece, Geetha. The couple has a daughter. According to reports, due to different political affiliations at that time, the families were against the match but later the problems were resolved. Reddy was born on November 8, 1969, at Kondareddy Palli of Mahboobnagar district. He is a graduate of arts and has studied Bachelor of Arts from A. V. College, Osmania University. He was a member of the right-wing ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) while he was a student. After completing his studies, Revanth started a printing press.

Reddy has been a sharp critic of the current chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his party. He became the Telangana Congress chief in July 2021 and as his visibility increased, he was seen taking part in street protests on a number of issues against the ruling BRS government. Recently, he attacked KCR's son KTR saying, "I am on merit quota. He is on management quota/NRI quota. Everyone knows KTR as KCR's son. We have nothing to do with KTR. Our political fight is with KCR."

In the Legislative Assembly elections held in 2014 before the formation of Telangana, Revanth once again became the TDP candidate from Kodangal seat and once again defeated Gurunath Reddy, who was the TRS candidate this time. Their victory margin also doubled in this election. After this performance, TDP made Revanth the leader of the House. On August 25, 2017, TDP reportedly dismissed Revanth from this post after it was revealed that he was going to join Congress. Finally, on October 31, 2017, Revanth joined the Congress.

