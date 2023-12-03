trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694788
Telangana Election Results 2023: Party-wise results & leading candidates of BJP & Congress, Check Full List Here

Surprisingly, 71.34% of the 3.26 crore eligible voters exercised their democratic right, contributing to a peaceful voting process marred only by a few isolated events.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: The nation's attention is focused on Telangana as Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates arrive, revealing if Chandra Shekhar Rao earns his third consecutive term as Chief Minister or if the Congress's 'Six Guarantees' work their magic. Will the BJP's gamble on a leader from the backward classes, on the other hand, prove strategic in this politically diverse state? Telangana's diverse political mosaic presents a range of possibilities in the Telangana Election Results 2023.

Looking back, Telangana held elections for its 119-member Legislative Assembly on November 30. Surprisingly, 71.34% of the 3.26 crore eligible voters exercised their democratic right, contributing to a peaceful voting process marred only by a few isolated events.

 

The Congress is leading in 52 seats, while the ruling BRS is leading in 28. AIMIM and BJP are leading on 03 seats each. These are early leads in postal ballots. The EVMs are yet to be opened.

