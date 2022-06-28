NewsIndia
UDAIPUR MURDER

Udaipur murder live updates: Accused arrested after brutally beheading tailor Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur murder live updates: CM Ashok Gehlot said, "strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident" after the gruesome muder.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:26 PM IST
  • In the horrific incident, two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma
  • The two accused have now been detained from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan

Trending Photos

Udaipur murder live updates: Accused arrested after brutally beheading tailor Kanhaiya Lal
LIVE Blog

Udaipur murder live updates: The whole country is shaken after the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur. In the horrific incident, two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Not only this, assailants recorded the crime on camera and circulated the video on social media. The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, police said today.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Udaipur murder: Accused threatened PM Modi in video after beheading tailor

Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The assailants even threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in similar fashion. "Inshallaah, we our machet will reach Narendra Modi and Nupur Sharma too".

The two accused have now been detained from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan, reported ANI.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on the Udaipur murder.

 

28 June 2022
20:23 PM

Connection between Nupur Sharma and Udaipur Murder

Two men brutally hacked a tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in a Facebook post. After the murder, the men confessed to their crime in a video and threatened PM Modi as well. 

 

 

Udaipur murderRajasthanRajasthan murderUdaipur Tailor MurderUdaipur Tailor KillingUdaipur Hindu murderUdaipur situationUdaipur killing videoUdaipur murder videUdaipur killing liveUdaipur liveudaipur murder today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi