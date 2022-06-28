Udaipur murder live updates: Accused arrested after brutally beheading tailor Kanhaiya Lal
Udaipur murder live updates: CM Ashok Gehlot said, "strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident" after the gruesome muder.
- In the horrific incident, two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma
- The two accused have now been detained from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan
Udaipur murder live updates: The whole country is shaken after the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur. In the horrific incident, two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Not only this, assailants recorded the crime on camera and circulated the video on social media. The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, police said today.
One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Udaipur murder: Accused threatened PM Modi in video after beheading tailor
Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The assailants even threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in similar fashion. "Inshallaah, we our machet will reach Narendra Modi and Nupur Sharma too".
The two accused have now been detained from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan, reported ANI.
Connection between Nupur Sharma and Udaipur Murder
Two men brutally hacked a tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in a Facebook post. After the murder, the men confessed to their crime in a video and threatened PM Modi as well.
Rajasthan | A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area today. He had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, a few days ago.
The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi’s life as well. pic.twitter.com/UhwrkDZQwe
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022
