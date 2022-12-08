LIVE Updates | Unjha Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP's Kiritbhai Keshavlal Patel vs Congress party's Arvind Amritlal Patel vs AAP's Urvish Patel

Unjha Election Result 2022 Live Updates, Latest Trends News: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 has begun. For Gujarat elections, the voting was held in two phases - on December 1 and December 5 for 182 seats spread across 33 districts of the state. In the first phase polling was held in 89 seats across 19 districts while in the second phase, voting was held in 93 seats in 14 districts. Voting in Unjha assembly seat (Unjha) of Mehsana district took place in the second phase i.e. on 5 December. This time BJP has fielded Kiritbhai Keshavlal Patel, Congress candidate is Arvind Amritlal Patel and Aam Aadmi Party has given ticke to Urvish Patel.

Unjha seat is considered a BJP stronghold. In 2012, BJP's Narayan Bhai Patel won the Unjha election for the fifth time in a row. In the 2017 elections, Asha Patel of Congress defeated Narayan Bhai Patel of BJP by 19,529 votes. In the last elections, Congress got 52.99% votes while BJP got only 40.34%. The BJP is looking to regain the seat as the party is favourite to win the elections this time according to the exit polls. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term -- an outcome that will equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal. If the BJP wins big in Gujarat, it will be a huge morale boost for the party. It will enthuse BJP's rank and file, and reinforce the impression that the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake. Today's results will reveal if the party's silent campaign has cut ice with people. The party's campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes. For the AAP, which carried out a high-decibel campaign, the elections in Gujarat are an opportunity to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level.