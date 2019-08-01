Live: SC transfers all 5 Unnao cases to Delhi, orders UP govt to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to victim

1 August 2019, 14:48 PM The CBI says that arrangements to airlift the Unnao victim can be made on the family's request.

1 August 2019, 14:46 PM KGMC Hospital tells SC that the Unnao victim and her lawyer can be airlifted.

1 August 2019, 14:29 PM CJI Gogoi said, "We have also considered the question of interim compensation to the victim, as an interim measure we direct the UP government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victim." "We also direct security and protection to the victim, her lawyer, mother of the victim, the four siblings of the victim, her uncle, and immediate family members in the village in Unnao," he added.

1 August 2019, 14:29 PM The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days.

1 August 2019, 14:28 PM Probe on accident of the Unnao victim needs to be completed in seven days, while the investigation in the rape case needs to be completed in 45 days.

1 August 2019, 14:27 PM The SC directs the Uttar Pradesh government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family.

1 August 2019, 14:26 PM Supreme Court says, "Taking into account the ground stated in transfer petition, and letter to the CJI, we order the transfer of all the cases from the CBI court in UP to Delhi."

1 August 2019, 14:24 PM The trial court to hear case on day to day basis and complete the same within 45 days, directed the SC bench led by CJI Gogoi.

1 August 2019, 14:19 PM SC transfers Unnao rape case to Delhi Special Court, orders to complete investigation in 45 days

1 August 2019, 14:12 PM "What is happening in this country," the Supreme Court remarked during court hearing. "Is what has happened as per law?"

1 August 2019, 14:11 PM In a press release, the King George Medical University hospital announced that their health condition is critical and they are on a ventilator but their condition is stable. The treatment is being done by a team of experts free of cost. "Their condition is critical. Both are on a ventilator. But their condition is stable like yesterday. Their treatment is being done by a team of experts at KGMU, free of cost," read the press release.

1 August 2019, 14:10 PM READ: Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer critical and on ventilator, says hospital The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer is currently stable but they are still on life support, informed the King George Medical University hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, days after an accident took place.

1 August 2019, 14:09 PM The top court will also transfer the five cases related to the rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to Delhi. "We will come back at 2 PM and pass an order on transfer of cases on all the five cases and medical attention to the victim and her lawyer," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sais during court proceedings. Both the rape victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition after they met with an accident on Sunday.

1 August 2019, 14:09 PM Three police personnel including two women cops appointed for the security of Unnao rape victim have been suspended.

1 August 2019, 14:08 PM The SC further indicated that compensation to the victim must come from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the state government.

1 August 2019, 14:08 PM Inquiring the condition of the victim, who's currently on a ventilator, the SC said, "Is she in the condition to move? We don’t want to move the victim, she can be airlifted. We can ask AIIMS. Doctors are the best judges, they can decide whether she and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi."

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the CBI to complete the investigation in the Unnao rape and accident case within seven days. During the hearing, the top court bench asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who's representing the probe agency, "How much time do you need (for investigating the accident of Unnao rape survivor and others)?' To this, the Solicitor General says, 'A month'. The CJI responded, "A month? No, investigate in Seven days."

1 August 2019, 14:07 PM BJP expells Kuldeep Singh Sengar Amid fierce opposition from several sections, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party on Thursday (August 1). The party had already suspended Sengar on Tuesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on Wednesday took over the probe into the accident of Unnao rape survivor’s accident and registered an FIR against Sengar and nine others.