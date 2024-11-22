UP Vidhan Sabha Upchunav Results 2024 Live Updates: The wait is over for the people of Uttar Pradesh as the results for the all nine assembly seats that went to the bypolls on November 20 is set to be delcared in a few hours from now. The constituencies where bypolls were held are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. The votes will be counted on November 23. It will be interesting to see whether Yogi Adityanath manages to impress voters or Akhilesh Yadav springs a surprise for the BJP.

The Zeenia AI Exit Poll results indicate a favorable outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), projecting 4-6 seats for the ruling party, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is expected to secure 3-5 seats. This suggests a closely contested battle between the BJP and SP.

Ghaziabad Bypoll Result Live: The BJP has fielded Sanjeev Sharma against the Samajwadi Party's Singh Raj Jatav and Parmanand Garg of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Karhal Bypoll Result Live: The BJP’s Anujesh Pratap Singh is contesting against the Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh and the Bahujan Samaj Party's Avanish Kumar Shakya.

Katehari Bypoll Result Live: The BJP’s Dharmraj Nishad is up against the Samajwadi Party’s Shobhawati Verma and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Amit Verma.

Khair Bypoll Result Live: Surender Diler of the BJP is competing against the Samajwadi Party’s Charu Kain and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Pahal Singh.

Kundarki Bypoll Result Live: The BJP has fielded Ramveer Singh against the Samajwadi Party's Mohammad Rizwan and the Bahujan Samaj Party's Rafatulla.

Majhawan Bypoll Result Live: The BJP’s Shuchismita Maurya is contesting against the Samajwadi Party’s Dr. Jyoti Bind and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Deepak Tiwari.

Meerapur Bypoll Result Live: the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Mithlesh Pal is facing off against the Samajwadi Party’s Sumbul Rana and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Shahnazar.

Phulpur Bypoll Result Live: The BJP has fielded Deepak Patel against the Samajwadi Party's Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Jitendra Kumar Singh.

Sishamau Bypoll Result Live: The BJP’s Suresh Awasthi is running against the Samajwadi Party’s Naseem Solanki and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Virendra Kumar.

Stay Tuned For Live UP Bypoll Results: