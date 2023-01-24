topStoriesenglish2565340
LIVE Weather Updates | Cold Wave Alert: Delhi may Witness A Rainy Republic Day This Year!

Delhi Weather Cold Wave, Rain Alert in North India LIVE Updates: According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), there may be light rain in Delhi on January 25. However, there is no forecast of rain on January 26, Republic Day, but the sky may remain cloudy.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 07:42 PM IST|Source:
  • Winter rains have knocked in the country's capital Delhi.
  • According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi may see light rain or drizzle.
  • The Air Quality Index (AQI) of 305 was recorded in Delhi this morning.

Delhi Weather: Along with the news of weather changes in North India, the weather has also taken a turn in the capital, Delhi, once again. Light drizzle occurred in many areas here on Tuesday morning. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain here tomorrow (January 25). For the last few days, the cold has been felt less in Delhi, but after the rains, the cold may increase here too.

24 January 2023
19:32 PM

IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi may Witness A Rainy Republic Day This Year!

Republic Day plans can be washed away in the rain. According to IMD, it will be cloudy throughout the day in Delhi and it may rain in some places. Delhi's meteorological station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. This is 5 degrees Celsius more than normal. Also, it is the highest ever in the month of January.

