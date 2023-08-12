Live | Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rains To Hit Uttarakhand, IMD Issues Red Alert 6 Districts
The IMD has predicted extemely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from August 12 to August 14 and has issued red alert for Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital and other districts, scroll down to check full weather forecast.
Weather Update Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana states during the next 2-3 days. According to the met department, the heavy downpour is very likely to occur over East UP on Aug 12 and 13 and West UP on August 13 and 14.
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall is continuing to batter the hill state of Uttarakhand and no respite is expected anytime soon as the met deprtment has predicted further very heavy rainfall during the net 3 days with isolated extremely heavy downpours from August 12 to August 14. In the wake of exteme rainfall activity, the IMD has issued red alert for Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal and Champawat districts
According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds is likely in Delhi and its adjoining area and no heavy rainfall activity is likely during the next two days while heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana and Punjab on August 13.
Live Weather Update: Heavy Rains Hit Uttarakhand, Himachal, Haryana, Says IMD
Heavy rainfall occurred over #Haryana and foothills of Himalayas. #HeavyRainfall #weatherupdate #HaryanaWeather #weatherObservation #Jagadhari@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/E7klCsBUKU
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 11, 2023
Live Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Maharashtra
According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, subdued rainfall activity is likely to occur over Maharashtra and most districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall during the next 2-3 days. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places over Amravati, Gadchiroli, Nagpur.
Delhi -NCR Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky, Strong Surface Winds
The met department forecasted a generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds in the national capital and its adjoining area. No heavy rainfall activity is likely in Delhi during the next 2-3 days however very light rain or drizzle may occur at isolated places on August 14 and 15.
Live Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Landslides, Waterlogging Amid Red Alert In Uttarakhand
According to IMD, minor to medium landslides may occur at isolated places in vulnerable areas resulting in the blocking/ washout of highways/ link roads due to the continuous intense rain spell. Water logging in low-lying areas, damage to kaccha houses, and sudden increase in water level of rivulets/streams is also very likely in the areas with heavy rain alerts.
Live Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Northeast India
Heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya from August 11 to 15 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Aug12t and 15, stated IMD in its weather bulletin. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya is very likely during the next 24 hours.
Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Hit Haryana, Punjab, Says IMD
According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely over states of Haryana and Punjab on August 13. "Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during next 7 days," said the met department.
Live Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains To Hit Bihar, Jharkhand, Says IMD
According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from August 11 to 13; over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Aug12 and 13.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In UP During Next 2-3 Days
According to the IMD weather bulletin, the heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over East UP on Aug 12 and 13 and West UP on August 13 and 14.
Uttarakhand Weather Live Updates: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Issues Red Alert
The met department has predicted heavy rainfall over the hill state of Uttarakhand during the next 2-3 days and has issued a red alert for 6 districts including Dehradun and Nainital.