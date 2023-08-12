Live | Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rains To Hit Uttarakhand, IMD Issues Red Alert 6 Districts

Weather Update Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana states during the next 2-3 days. According to the met department, the heavy downpour is very likely to occur over East UP on Aug 12 and 13 and West UP on August 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall is continuing to batter the hill state of Uttarakhand and no respite is expected anytime soon as the met deprtment has predicted further very heavy rainfall during the net 3 days with isolated extremely heavy downpours from August 12 to August 14. In the wake of exteme rainfall activity, the IMD has issued red alert for Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal and Champawat districts

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds is likely in Delhi and its adjoining area and no heavy rainfall activity is likely during the next two days while heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana and Punjab on August 13.

