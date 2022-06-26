West Bengal bypolls 2022 live updates: Polling underway in six municipalities
West Bengal bypolls 2022 live updates: Polling is taking place in Jhalda Municipality in Purulia, in Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, in Bhatpara Municipality, in Chandannagar Municipality and Dumdum Municipality. The voting is also taking place in South Dumdum Municipality.
Trending Photos
West Bengal bypolls 2022 live updates: Polling today (June 26, 2022) is underway for the bypolls in six wards of six municipalities of West Bengal. The by-elections are taking place in ward 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia as sitting Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in March. Voting is also underway in ward 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district where TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was shot dead.
Polling is underway in ward 3 of Bhatpara Municipality, ward 16 of Chandannagar Municipality and ward 4 of Dumdum Municipality as one candidate in each of these wards died before the elections in February. The voting is also taking place in ward 29 of South Dumdum Municipality.
Stay with Zee News to get the latest updates on West Bengal bypolls 2022.
West Bengal bypolls 2022 live updates
Polling is also underway in ward 3 of Bhatpara Municipality, ward 16 of Chandannagar Municipality and ward 4 of Dumdum Municipality as one candidate in each of these wards died before the elections in February. The voting is also taking place in ward 29 of South Dumdum Municipality.
West Bengal bypolls 2022 live updates: Polling underway in six municipalities
Polling is underway for the bypolls in six wards of six municipalities of West Bengal. The by-elections are taking place in ward 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia as sitting Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in March. Voting is also underway in ward 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district where TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was shot dead.
More Stories