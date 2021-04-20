'Lockdown should be last option', says PM Modi to states as COVID-19 case tally surges

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation urging the states to not impose lockdown measures and that it should be the last resort.

PM Modi also said that the Centre is working in tandem with the state governments to avail them the requisite amount of vaccines, oxygen and medicines.

"This time the demand for oxygen has spiked in many parts. We are working on this. Centre, states and private sectors are trying to ensure every needy patient gets oxygen. New oxygen plants in states, using industrial oxygen for medical use, Oxygen Express - we are doing everything," he said.

While on vaccines, the Prime Minister said that India is the world's cheapest vaccine provider. "Vaccines in line with India's cold storage facilities. The regulatory processes and approvals have been fast-tracked," PM said.

On demands for increasog the production of medicines, PM Modi said that the pharma sector has increased the production of medicines and more medicines are being manufactured now.

"Yesterday I spoke to pharma experts yesterday. We are taking the help of every pharma firm... India has a strong Pharma sector that produces medicines very fast. We are increasing beds. Building Covid hopsitals," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences at the loss of lives in this pandemic saying, "I am aware of the hardships you are facing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost a loved one," the Prime Minister said.

He called the second wave 'a storm' and said that the country is once again "fighting a huge battle".

India has been struggling in keeping the second wave of the coronavirus wave under check and has been reporting more than two lakh cases for almost a week.