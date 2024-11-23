Advertisement
Lohardaga Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Key candidates in the 2024 elections include Neru Shanti Bhagat from the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP) and Rameshwar Oraon from the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several independent candidates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lohardaga is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, located in the Lohardaga district. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in the Lohardaga Assembly Constituency was recorded at 73.32 percent.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Rameshwar Oraon of the INC won the seat by defeating Sukhdeo Bhagat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 30,150 votes.

