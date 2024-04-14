Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Bowls Googly To Manoj Tiwari, Fields Kanhaiya Kumar From North East Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday released a list of ten candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. By nominating Kanhaiya Congress has established a tough contest against BJP's two-time MP Manoj Tiwari who is set to fight the LS polls once again from the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Apart from Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress has named JP Agarwal and Udit Raj from Chandani Chowk and North-West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha seats of the national capital respectively.