Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Bowls Googly To Manoj Tiwari, Fields Kanhaiya Kumar From North East Delhi
North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a fierce electoral contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP's Manoj Tiwari.
New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday released a list of ten candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. By nominating Kanhaiya Congress has established a tough contest against BJP's two-time MP Manoj Tiwari who is set to fight the LS polls once again from the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित 'केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति' की बैठक में लोकसभा चुनाव, 2024 के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के नाम की लिस्ट। pic.twitter.com/jHaWDAlXKB — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2024
Apart from Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress has named JP Agarwal and Udit Raj from Chandani Chowk and North-West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha seats of the national capital respectively.
