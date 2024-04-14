Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Bowls Googly To Manoj Tiwari, Fields Kanhaiya Kumar From North East Delhi

North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a fierce electoral contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday released a list of ten candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. By nominating Kanhaiya Congress has established a tough contest against BJP's two-time MP Manoj Tiwari who is set to fight the LS polls once again from the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Apart from Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress has named JP Agarwal and Udit Raj from Chandani Chowk and North-West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha seats of the national capital respectively.

 

