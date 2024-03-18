Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lovely Mohan, Wife Of Former MP Anand Mohan, Joins JDU In Bihar

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Vaishali, Lovely Mohan Joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janta Dal United (JDU) on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

A few hours after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced the seat sharing in Bihar, a former RJD leader, Lovely Anand Joined the party in the presence of JDU's former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and other senior leaders of the party also graced the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, the former RJD leader said that she has joined to strengthen the party and show her confidence to win 40 seats. "We have come to strengthen the party. Our goal is to win all 40 seats," Mohan said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On joining JDU, Lovely Mohan, wife of gangster turned politician Anand Mohan, says, "...We have come to strengthen the party. Our goal is to win all 40 seats..." pic.twitter.com/kgZzs72h7r — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Lovely Mohan is wife of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan who was freed from prison last year after completing a 15-year sentence in a murder case.

Anand's son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand made headlines by switching sides to the JDU amidst the trust vote of the Nitish Kumar government in the assembly.

NDA announced the seat-sharing in Bihar where Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, Janata Dal (JDU) to content 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to content 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each.