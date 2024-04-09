LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s To Address 3 Back-to-Back Rallies In UP, MP And Tamil Nadu Today

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at a public gathering in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, he will be actively campaigning in Balaghat, a region of Madhya Pradesh affected by Naxalism. This marks his second engagement in Madhya Pradesh within a span of three days. In a strategic move, the BJP has introduced Bharti Pardhi as the new candidate for Balaghat, taking over from the current MP, Dhal Singh Bisen.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are set to unfold in four stages, with the initial phase commencing on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, and May 13. Reflecting on the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP emerged overwhelmingly victorious in Madhya Pradesh, claiming 28 of the 29 available seats, leaving the INC with a solitary win.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is expected to conduct roadshows in South Chennai and Central Chennai, Tamil Nadu, later today. The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes a two-day stay in Tamil Nadu, during which he will address two public meetings on Wednesday.

