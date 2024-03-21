Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 9 Candidates Including Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
With the name of nine more candidates, the BJP has so far announced names of around 275 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Trending Photos
The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This is the BJP's third list for the Parliamentary polls. The list includes name of former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who resigned from the post yesterday.
BJP releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/bJLUyK8Og1 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024
The list has following names:
Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan- Chennai South
Vinoj P. Selvam- Chennai Central
Dr. A.C. Shanmugam- Vellore
C. Narasimhan- Krishnagiri
Dr. L. Murugan- Nilgiris (SC)
K. Annamalai- Coimbatore
T.R. Paarivendhar- Perambalur
Nainar Nagendran- Thoothukkudi
Pon. Radhakrishnan- Kanniyakumari
This is a developing story.
Live Tv