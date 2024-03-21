Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 9 Candidates Including Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

With the name of nine more candidates, the BJP has so far announced names of around 275 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 9 Candidates Including Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This is the BJP's third list for the Parliamentary polls. The list includes name of former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who resigned from the post yesterday.

The list has following names:

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan- Chennai South

Vinoj P. Selvam- Chennai Central

Dr. A.C. Shanmugam- Vellore

C. Narasimhan- Krishnagiri

Dr. L. Murugan- Nilgiris (SC)

K. Annamalai- Coimbatore

T.R. Paarivendhar- Perambalur

Nainar Nagendran- Thoothukkudi

Pon. Radhakrishnan- Kanniyakumari

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds