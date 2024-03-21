Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 9 Candidates Including Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This is the BJP's third list for the Parliamentary polls. The list includes name of former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who resigned from the post yesterday.

K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/bJLUyK8Og1 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The list has following names:

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan- Chennai South

Vinoj P. Selvam- Chennai Central

Dr. A.C. Shanmugam- Vellore

C. Narasimhan- Krishnagiri

Dr. L. Murugan- Nilgiris (SC)

K. Annamalai- Coimbatore

T.R. Paarivendhar- Perambalur

Nainar Nagendran- Thoothukkudi

Pon. Radhakrishnan- Kanniyakumari

This is a developing story.