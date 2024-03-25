Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut Thanks PM Modi, JP Nadda On Getting BJP Ticket From Mandi

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranawat is all set to embark on a new journey as a politician. Ranawat is set to contest from her 'Janmabhoomi' Mandi parliamentary constituency on BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Kangana interacted for the first time with the media after the BJP declared her for the Mandi constituency on Sunday and conveyed her greeting to the citizens for the Holi celebration and thanked PM Modi, and JP Nadda for choosing her to be the party's candidate From Mandi.

Speaking to ANI, Kangana expressed heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda for giving her a chance to contest her 'Janmabhoomi', she called it an emotional movement for her family too.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda...," she said.

Praising the BJP, Kangana said that the BJP's culture is to work with cooperation and believe in the same and she will follow the same.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | BJP's candidate from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections and actor, Kangana Ranaut says, "I extend greetings to everyone on #Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed,… pic.twitter.com/rqdOTqi98C — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief, Pratibha Singh, expressed skepticism regarding Kangana Ranaut's political candidacy in Mandi citing her sudden entry into politics. "We are happy that she too has received an opportunity. But she is a celebrity. What role she plays with her sudden entry into politics will have to be seen," Pratibha Singh said.

Meanwhile, the announcement was made on Sunday when BJP released the fifth list of candidates in which they have revealed the names of 111 candidates and their constituency to contest in the General Election. The list includes many new faces like Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh Mandi constituency and famous television actor Arun Govil from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut constituency.