With the election season getting intense everyday, the war of words is leaving many jaws dropped. Garnering a lot of heat is none other than the Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has now given an explosive ultimatum to Adhir Ranjan.

Speaking on the matter, Mallikarjun Kharge said, 'Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is not the decision-maker. We are the decision-makers, the Congress party is, the high command is... whatever we decide, he will have to follow, if anyone does not follow, they will have to leave.'

What did Adhir Ranjan say?

Actually, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had targeted that statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in which she had said that if the INDIA alliance forms the government, then TMC will also join the power. On this statement of Mamata Banerjee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that, 'Mamata Banerjee cannot be trusted. She can also go with BJP in the future' .

Kharge's Explosive Ultimatum

Referring to this statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was asked a question, he got angry at Adhir Ranjan. Kharge said, 'First of all, Mamata Banerjee had said that she will support from outside (INDIA alliance)... Many parties do this... Recently, another statement of hers has come that if the government is formed, they will join the power. They (Mamata Banerjee) are with the alliance, this is clear... Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is not the decision-maker. We are the decision-makers, the Congress party is, the high command is... whatever we decide, he will have to follow, if anyone does not follow, they will have to leave.'