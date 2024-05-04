Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Friday questioned the BJP's decision not to field candidates from Kashmir, despite their claims of putting Jammu and Kashmir on the path to development following the repeal of Article 370. Addressing multiple public gatherings, Omar Abdullah stated that the BJP did not field candidates for three Valley seats because it is aware of its standing.

"They claim that Kashmir has prospered since the repeal of Article 370. Unfortunately, we are a helpless community. We lost children in the Gandbal boat tragedy due to an incomplete bridge. Who is responsible for this tragedy? It is the person who campaigned for your votes in 2019 and promised to develop your area," said Omar.

He lashed out at the BJP, claiming that the party in power at the Centre had taken away our identity and land rights. "They didn't establish colleges, universities, or schools. Instead, they set up liquor shops. They are pushing young people into drug addiction. What development are they referring to? Where is the development that they are referring to? "We haven't seen any healthcare facilities, schools, or bridges being built," he added.

Abdullah went on to say, "There is no space for Muslims in the BJP today. The BJP continues to spread hatred against this community. It's unfortunate that they don't realise this. The elections will end on June 3, so how will they continue for five years while spreading hatred like this?

Their goal is to incite tension and hatred." Omar urged voters to elect a strong representative to Delhi, not someone who will sit on Nagpur's lap, but someone who can truly understand their feelings.

While Omar Abdullah criticised the BJP and its allies in Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former Chief Minister, accused the BJP government at the Centre of exploiting Kashmiri migrants' suffering for political gain without genuinely addressing their grievances or ensuring their rightful return and resettlement in their home state.

Farooq Abdullah, during his visit to Jammu, met many Kashmiri Pandits and appealed to them to support all three National Conference candidates from the Kashmir valley in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

