Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trouble For INDI Alliance In Kashmir? Mehbooba Mufti Announces Candidates For 3 Seats

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, the prospects of the INDIA alliance in Kashmir hang in the air as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced the names of candidates for three parliamentary constituencies including the party president Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Mehbooba Mufti who was present at the INDIA bloc's massive rally in Delhi and the conclusion ceremony of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra showing solidarity as the alliance partner, has parted ways with the INDIA bloc announcing candidates for 3 out of 5 Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti's Conflict With National Conference; Reason Behind Troubles Of INDIA Bloc?

Mehbooba Mufti during the press conference said that her party would have given all the seats to the INDIA allies but NC should not have humiliated the PDP.

"We had left the decision to Farooq Abdullah. We would not mind even if they had contested all the seats but they should have at least consulted us. They should not have demeaned our party and workers by saying they will see our behaviour in Lok Sabha polls before deciding on an alliance for Assembly elections," she said.

Expressing her disappointment with the shattering of the INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir Mufti asked how can she go to other places to ask for support for the alliance when it did not work out in the UT. "We could not strengthen the alliance here in Jammu and Kashmir which is in such a terrible situation. What will I say to people in other places?" said Mufti.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections Jammu And Kashmir: High-Profile Contest In Anantnag-Rajouri

With Mehbooba Mufti nominated for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the battle has escalated in the parliamentary constituency, turning it into high-profile contest for the general election. The PDP chief will now contend against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmad from NC, and the Apni Party's Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

The five seats of Jammu And Kashmir will go for polls in the five phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, commencing with Udhmapur on April 19, Jammu on April 26, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 5, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.