Out of power for the last 10 years, the Congress party has come out with five guarantees to win over the voters. The Congress party has broadened the base of its five nyay after successful pilot projects in Karnataka and initial implementation in Telangana. In a recent interview, Congress party's manifesto committee member Praveen Chakraborty was asked about the cost to the exchequer if the party wins and implements the five guarantees for the poor.

Cost Of Five Guarantees

Responding to the interview carried out by the Wire, Praveen Chakraborty, Chairman - of Professionals’ Congress & Data Analytics, said that the party have no latest data about the total number of poor but added that the estimated cost of the welfare schemes would be around whopping Rs 5-6 lakh crore for five years. This means the Congress government would spend around Rs 1.2 lakh crore per year to implement its five guarantees.

What Are The Five Nyay Guarantees?

The Congress party has said that if voted to power, one woman in every poor family will receive Rs 1 lakh every year or Rs 8,500 per month. Rahul Gandhi said that this will help eliminate poverty. The Congress also promised to give 50% reservation for women in all central government jobs. The third nyay promise is the doubling of the central government’s contribution to Anganwadi, ASHA and Mid-Day Meal workers’ salaries. The fourth promise is the appointment of an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayat. The fifth guarantee is the construction of the Savitribai Phule Working Women’s Hostel in every district headquarters across India.

The Congress party also promised implementation of the MSP as per the Swaminathan committee and waiving off the loans of farmers. There are financial aid promises for youth and students as well.