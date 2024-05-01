Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Modi Mimic’ Shayam Rageela Likely To Challenge Narendra Modi From Varanasi

New Delhi: Comedian Shyam Rangeela known for his mimicry routine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to challenge him in the battlefield of Varanasi. Rangeela, a 29-year-old comedian from Rajasthan, has announced that he will contest against the two-time MP from Varanasi, reported the Indian Express. PM Modi is looking to secure victory from the Parliamentary seat for a third time. Varanasi is going to polls in the eighth phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Shyam Rangeela said that his candidature is to ensure that 'democracy lives on' and it is not just a symbolic act. He expressed his commitment to fully engage in the Lok Sabha elections and disclosed his plans to submit his nomination papers in Varanasi this weekend.

In 2022, Rangeela made his political debut with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but the endeavour lost momentum in Rajasthan. He asserts that as an Independent candidate, he is in control of his own destiny.

In a post on his ‘X’ account, he wrote in Hindi, “I will contest election from Varanasi because nowadays no one can be trusted, who will withdraw his nomination at any time.”

वाराणसी से मैं चुनाव लड़ूँगा, क्योंकि आजकल किसी का भरोसा नहीं कौन - कब नामांकन वापस ले ले — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) April 29, 2024

Rangeela was hinting at the recent incidents of Indore and Surat where the Congress nominees backed out, giving a clear ground to the BJP. While the Surat BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed, Indore Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP. The Congress has accused the BJP of sabotaging the elections on these seats.