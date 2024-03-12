Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Announces 43 More Candidates; Fields Nakul Nath From Chhindwara, Vaibhav Gehlot From Jalore

The Congress party today released another list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections. The names were announced by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. The list features prominent names like former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. This is the second candidate list by the Congress after it released its first candidate list which had 39 names including Rahul Gandhi.

43 Seats, Caste Equation, Five States/UT

The 43 candidates are from five states - Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Daman and Diu. Out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate. A total of 12 candidates have been announced from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 7 from Gujarat, 10 from Rajasthan, three from Uttarakhand and one from Daman and Diu.

Key Candidates

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Nakul Nath who is the son of a senior party leader Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara constituency. Phool Singh Baraiya has been fielded from Bhind, whereas Pankaj Ahirwar will contest from Tikamgarh. Siddharth Kushwaha will contest from Satna, whereas Kamleshwar Patel will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Sidhi.

In Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. Congress has also fielded Garjan Mashhary from Kokrajhar, Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri, Deep Bayan from Barpeta, Madhab Rajbanshi from Darrang Udalguri, and Mira Barthakur Goswami from Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

In Gujarat, Congress has fielded Nitishbhai Lalan from Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency, Geniben Thakor from Banaskantha, Rohan Gupta from Ahmedabad East, Bharat Makwana from Ahmedabad West, Lalitbhai Vasoya from Porbandar, Siddharth Chaudhary from Bardoli and Anantbhai Patel from Valsad.

Rahul Kaswan who joined Congress after quitting BJP has been fielded from Rajasthan's Churu. Kaswan is a sitting MP from Churu. Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been fielded from Jalore Lok Sabha seat. The party has also fielded Tarachand Meena from Udaipur.

In Uttarakhand, Jot Singh Guntsola will contest from Tehri Garhwal. Congress has also fielded Ganesh Godiyal from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat while Pradeep Tamta will contest from Almora. Congress has also fielded Ketan Dahyabhai Patel from Daman & Diu constituency. With the announcement of 43 candidates, Congress has so far declared names on 82 Lok Sabha seats.