Advertisement
NewsIndia
UDAY SHANKAR HAZARIKA

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Fields Former BJP Leader Uday Shankar Hazarika From Assam's Lakhimpur

Hazarika had quit the ruling BJP a few months ago and joined the grand old party.

|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 10:03 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Fields Former BJP Leader Uday Shankar Hazarika From Assam's Lakhimpur

New Delhi: The Congress named Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. Hazarika had quit the ruling BJP a few months ago and joined the grand old party.

He is expected to be in a direct contest with incumbent two-term BJP MP Pradhan Baruah, with the constituency going to the polls in the first phase on April 19. The Congress is contesting 13 out of the 14 seats in the state, and though the party announced candidates in 12 seats on March 12, the nominee for Lakhimpur was not declared.

The Congress is supporting the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in Diburgarh. The Congress has three MPs from the state in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while the BJP has nine, and one seat each is held by the AIUDF and an Independent.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?