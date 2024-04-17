Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Say BJP-Led NDA To Not Cross 150 Seats If...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today held a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The duo's press meet was crucial given that Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and it's often called the gateway to power in Delhi. This year, the Congress and Samajwadi Party are jointly contesting the Lok Sabha polls to counter the BJP's might. Addressing the press conference, Rahul Gandhi predicted that the NDA may not win over 150 seats.

"I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking the BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well," the former Congress president said.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed a similar opinion. Talking to ANI, Priyanka said that a party can claim a certain number of seats only if it has resorted to some unfair practices to win votes.

"On what basis are they saying that they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something from before and they know that they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say that they will get 400 seats?... If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there... is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not gain more than 180 seats, in fact, they will win less than 180 seats," said Priyanka.

BJP leaders including Narendra Modi have been claiming that the National Democratic Alliance will win over 400 seats this time.