Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at around 4 p.m will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha. "At around 4 p.m. this evening, Prime Minister @narendramodi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter. Earlier that day, at the BJP alliance government's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, National Democratic Alliance leaders congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his historic third term. Following the NDA parliamentary meeting, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Prime Minister would respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address around 4 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks sparked a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha. The BJP has accused the Raebareli MP of "insulting" the Hindu community. Prime Minister Modi also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, saying that calling "the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter." Home Minister Amit Shah demanded that the Congress leader apologise for his remarks.

During the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government, claiming there has been a "systematic attack" on the idea of India.

While the BJP later held a press conference to condemn Rahul Gandhi's remarks, the Congress held an evening press conference to criticise the ruling party at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP, citing its remarks during the Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, and the Agniveer scheme.

Here are the live updates on the Lok Sabha proceedings:

04:10 PM: PM Modi begins his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.