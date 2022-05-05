New Delhi: Amid a row over loudspeakers, Maharashtra Police on Wednesday (May 4, 2022) said that it has given permission to over 1,500 mosques and 1,300 temples in the state for the usage of loudspeakers.

Maharashtra Police also informed that they have taken preventive action against 2300 persons across the state. The police also issued CrPC section 149 notices against 7000 persons.

“Permission for use of loudspeakers given to approximately 1,500 mosques and 1,300 temples in State (excluding Mumbai). Preventative action taken against more than 2,300 people. Notice under section 149 CrPC given to around 7000 persons on 3rd-4th May,” said Maharashtra Police yesterday.

150 MNS workers arrested for creating 'communal tension'

Meanwhile, a total of 150 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Party workers were arrested in Nashik district of Maharashtra for creating "communal tension" in the district, informed local police officials.

The arrests are part of `Preventive actions` undertaken by the state police to maintain a law and order situation amid MNS chief Raj Thackeray`s appeal to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker outside mosques.

"150 MNS workers have been arrested so far for creating communal tensions in Nashik. Preventive actions are being taken against those involved in such activities. Police have been deployed in all sensitive spots to ensure law and order situation," said BG Shekhar Patil, Inspector General of Police, Nashik on Wednesday.

