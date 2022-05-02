New Delhi: Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, which has now taken a communal turn, MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked his party workers against playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on the occasion of Eid to avoid any communal friction, said his recent tweet.

In a tweet, which is written in Maharathi, Thackeray wrote, “Tomorrow is Eid. I have spoken about that in yesterday's meeting of Sambhajinagar. This festival of the Muslim community should be celebrated with joy. Don't do Aartya anywhere on your festival day like Akshay Tritiya as decided earlier. The subject of loudspeakers is not religious but social and I will tell you what to do next about it through my tweet tomorrow. That's all for now!”

Notably, it was Raj Thackeray, who began the loudspeaker uproar after he warned the current Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques owing to the noise, or else his party will install speakers and play Hanuman Chalisa outside all the mosques.

Subsequently, the MNS leader reiterated his commitment during his speech on Maharashtra Day.

Raj Thackeray on Sunday warned and said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azan from May 4.

“Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won`t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume,” Thackeray said.

He further added that the loudspeaker row is not a religious issue but it is a national issue and warned that if they don`t stop, then we will also take a stand.

"This is not a religious issue. It is a national issue but if you stop us, we will also take a stand. All the loudspeaker speaker is not under the law and it is illegal,” he added.