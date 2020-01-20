Low visibility delays atleast 14 Delhi-bound trains in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: The low visibility has affected the movement of Delhi-bound trains on Monday (January 20). At least 14 Delhi-bound trains are running late by one to over five hours in the Northern Railway region due to bad weather conditions.

The trains which are running late today include Goa-Nizamuddin Express (12779) by 5.30 hours, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath (14257), Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn Brahmputtra Mail (15995) by 4.30 hours, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (12397), followed by Singrauli-Nizamuddin Superfast (22167) by 3.15 hours and Yashwantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express by 3.15 hours, according to CPRO, Northern Railway.

The list of other trains running late is given below.

Notably, bad weather conditions also affected the movement of several Delhi-bound trains in the last week. On January 18, as many as 20 trains were running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to be engulfed by fog today.

"Dense fog in isolated parts over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin on Sunday.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh."Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab," it added.