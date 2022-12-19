LPG cylinder for just Rs 500: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes BIG announcement

LPG Cylinder Price in Rajasthan: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today made a big announcement with regard to prices of LPG cylinders or cooking gas cylinders. Gehlot today said that from April 1, 2023, people under BPL and Ujjwala categories will be given gas cylinders for Rs 500 each. This comes as a huge relief for people who have been paying over Rs 1050 for the LPG cylinders.

"Our government is studying the details. I will present the budget next month in the assembly. I want to say just one thing as of now, the rest announcements I will make in the budget. A drama was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of Ujjwala yojana for giving LPG connection and gas stove. Now their cylinders have been lying empty. No one is buying because the prices of the LPG have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1040. People who come under BPL or those linked with Ujjwala yojana, we will conduct a study of them, and from April 1, they will get 12 cylinders per year at Rs 500 each, instead of the current price of Rs 1040," said Gehlot.

Ashok Gehlot made the announcement in presence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. It may be noted that Rajasthan will go to polls next year and a cheaper LPG cylinder may be a key poll plank of the Congress to counter BJP's Ujjwala Yojana.

Addressing a gathering, Gehlot said that his government is working to provide grocery items to needy/poor families every month and the same would be announced in the coming days to ease the burden of inflation. He said that while the prices of food items have surged, his government will take measured steps to counter the inflation.