हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow self-immolation

Lucknow self-immolation incident: Police book AIMIM, Congress leaders for instigation

UP Police on Saturday arrested AIMIM leader Kadir and one other accused in connection with the case.

Lucknow self-immolation incident: Police book AIMIM, Congress leaders for instigation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday (July 18) said AIMIM district leader in Amethi Kadir Khan and Congress leaders Aasma, Anup Patel and Sultan instigated the mother-daughter duo from for self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in Lucknow on Friday. 

UP Police on Saturday arrested AIMIM leader Kadir and one other accused in connection with the case. A Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and 2 Constables have been suspended for negligence of duty. Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner, told ANI that departmental action will be initiated against the suspended police personnel. 

"It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against four persons including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel," Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner todl ANI. 

On July 17 evening, a woman and her daughter from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of UP CM's Office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case. The incident took place at around 5.40 pm on Friday in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan -- the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The mother-daughter duo sustained burn injuries and was admitted to a civil hospital where the condition of one of them was said to be critical.

The police personnel posted there swung into action as they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them, they said. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

"They had some dispute in the Jamo area in Amethi. They had come here but didn't approach anyone and instead tried to immolate themselves in front of Lok Bhawan," a senior police officer said. "We are probing the matter," the officer added.

Tags:
Lucknow self-immolationLucknowAmethiYogi AdityanathAIMIMCongressKadir KhanAnup Patel
Next
Story

Shiv Sena in party mouthpiece Saamana praises Devendra Fadnavis as Opposition leader
  • 10,38,716Confirmed
  • 26,273Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M22S

DNA: India's new 'warning' to China from LAC