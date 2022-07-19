Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hauled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside Lulu mall directing the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness. Addressing administrative and police officers through video-conferencing on Monday evening, the Chief Minister said, "It should take the matter seriously and such lapses will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly." Of late, Lulu mall, a business establishment in the state capital, has been turned into a political hotbed.

"Unnecessary statements were being made by certain people and demonstrations being organised to obstruct the movement of people visiting the mall. No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organising prayers or other events," IANS quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The Chief Minister further asked police officers to review the situation in their respective districts and keep an eye on anti-social elements.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate reportedly said that the alleged video of four persons being portrayed as those who allegedly offered namaz in Lulu mall on July 12 was fake. The video, which went viral on July 15, was actually of the people that police arrested on July 15 for an attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa and offer namaz inside the mall, police officials told IANS.

Meanwhile, talking about the Amroha incident where two Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident, CM Adityanath said, "If the Kanwariyas had gone on the wrong side, then where was the patrol party? It clearly shows that the police team was not present at the spot."

Yogi further said that during the month of `Sawan` along with Kanwar Yatras, various programmes will be organised across the state. At some places, `Jalabhisek` will be organised, as will Yatras, Melas and other events and the focus should be on security and alertness.

"There are inputs that anti-social elements might attack the Kanwariyas in the evening while they are resting. There should be proper security at the spot where they rest as well as along the route they travel on. There should be traffic diversion on the route," CM Yogi reportedly directed the officials, adding that a work plan must be prepared for the management of the crowd at major temples in coordination with the temple management.

According to Adityanath, buses run by the UPSTRC which are in good condition should be permitted to ply on the road, and officers should ensure that ramshackle buses are removed from service, adding that focus should be on cleanliness and drinking water during festivals and at Melas.

(With IANS Inputs)