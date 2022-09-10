NewsIndia
LUMPY VIRUS

Lumpy virus reaches Delhi: 173 cases in cattle reported, no deaths so far

The Delhi government has deployed 2 mobile veterinary clinics and 11 rapid response teams. Most cases have been found in the South and West districts of Delhi

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 03:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • 173 cases of Lumpy virus have been detected in Delhi
  • Delhi government has set up mobile clinics and rapid response teams
  • A special control room has also been set up for queries related to the virus

New Delhi: As many as 173 cases of the lumpy virus have been detected in cattle in the capital city, Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Gopal Rai said here on Saturday. It includes 45 cows from Gol Dairy, 16 from the Najafgarh area, 40 in the Rewla Khanpur area, and some others from adjacent villages, he said.

While addressing the media here, he said that most cases have been found in the South and West Districts of the national capital Delhi. The lumpy virus has been also found in neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Addressing the media, Rai said the Delhi government has deployed two mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples. Four teams have been formed to create awareness about the infection, he added.

The city government has also set up a special control room with helpline number 8287848586 for queries related to the lumpy virus. However, he said that there is no threat to human beings with this virus.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal. The Delhi minister said that an isolation ward is being set up in Rewla Khanpur in southwest Delhi for abandoned cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease.

lumpy virusCattleGopal RaiDelhiAAPhealth emergencycattle disease

