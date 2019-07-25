close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Lynch mobs has turned 'Lord Ram's name into murder cry', says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

The TMC MP from West Bengal's Basirhat shared a post on social media expressing her support for the letter written by 49 intellectuals, including noted filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Shyam Benegal.

Lynch mobs has turned &#039;Lord Ram&#039;s name into murder cry&#039;, says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday backed the open letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 49 eminent personalities raising concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching and hate crimes against Muslims and Dalits.

Jahan quoted a couplet from Iqbal's poem Sare Jahan Se Achha to stress that India's unity in diversity should not be destroyed. The TMC MP from West Bengal's Basirhat shared a post on social media expressing her support for the letter written by 49 intellectuals, including noted filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Shyam Benegal.

"There are numerous incidents of citizens being attacked by so-called "cow vigilantes" over rumours of eating beef, or cow-smuggling, etc and government's selective silence and inaction hits us hard," Nusrat Jahan said in the post.

Nusrat claimed that the lynch mobs has turned "Lord Ram's name into murder cry" and mob lynchers are real enemies of India. She said that the mob lunchers are nothing less than "terrorists".

"As young MP, representing new age secular India, I request government and all lawmakers to frame a law to stop such assaults on democracy by mob lynchers," Nusrat Jahan said in her post.

"Sirf insaaaniyat ke naate, gaay ke naam pe, bhagwan ke naam pe, kisi ki dari pe, toh kisi ki topi pe - khoon kharaba bandh kare (In the name of humanity, please stop bloodshed in the name of cows and religion)," she added.

Live TV

In the letter, the 49 eminent personalities had cited a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which states that there have been at least “840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions”. They demanded that “lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately”. The letter also claimed that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has been turned into “a provocative war cry”, leading to law and order problems on various occasions. 

Meanwhile, the government has rebutted the claims made by the intellectuals and said that there is no factual basis for claiming that India is losing the image of being secular and tolerant nation. The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to uphold Constitutional values and rule of law in the country.

Tags:
Nusrat JahanTMCintoleranceNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Centre lists Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day