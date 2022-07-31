New Delhi: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday (July 31, 2022) took a veiled dig at Union minister Smriti Irani in a tweet and also appealed the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to hand the microphone to the opposition on Monday so that they can ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'to Maafi Maango' over Gujarat BJP MLA allegedly raping a woman.

“Lady raped & confined by BJP Guj Minister Arjunsinh for 5 yrs. Expecting Hon’ble @ombirlakota to hand mic to Oppn as SOON as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji to Maafi Maango. Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade,” said Moitra in a tweet.

Moitra’s “Drama Bahu brigade” comment on Twitter was a veiled dig at Union minister Smriti Irani and her landmark television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Trinamool MP’s comment comeS after a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday which was caused after Smriti Irani raised the issue of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark in the Parliament, and sought an apology from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over it.

After the lower house was adjourned, the BJP accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive to Smriti Irani. However, many Congress leaders alleged that it was Smriti Irani who 'abused' Sonia Gandhi when Sonia approached BJP MP Rama Devi.