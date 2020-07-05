Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Mizoram, seventh in last two weeks

Aizawl: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit Mizoram on Sunday (July 5, 2020) at around 5:26 PM.

It was reportedly the seventh time that an earthquake has jolted the northeastern state Mizoram in the past 2 weeks.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that it was 25 km South South-West of Champhai in Mizoram.

No damage or casualty was reported at the time of filing this copy.

The mountainous region of the northeast is reportedly considered as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.