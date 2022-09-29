MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Schedule RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org, Registration begins tomorrow- Check details here
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Candidates who appeared for the MAH CET LLB 3 years exam and qualified in it can apply for the counselling process from tomorrow onwards, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule for the LLB 3 years course. According to this schedule, registrations for Round 1 of counselling will open tomorrow, September 30, 2022, and continue through the following day. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, the entire CAP schedule for the MAH CET LLB three-year programme has been made available.
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates
|Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix
|September 29, 2022
|Registrations and options to colleges for MS, OMS candidates
|September 30, 2022 to October 10, 2022
|Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, CIWGC candidates
|September 30, 2022 to November 5, 2022
|Alphabetical Merit list
|October 15, 2022
|Final merit list
|October 18, 2022
|Allocation
|October 21, 2022
|Reporting
|October 22 to 29, 2022
|Display of filled and vacant seats
|November 11, 2022
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022; download the official notice here
The MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination was held on August 4, 2022, and the results were announced on September 10, 2022. The seat matrix will be made public today, September 29, 2022, in accordance with the established timeline.
Live Tv
More Stories