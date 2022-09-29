MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Schedule RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org, Registration begins tomorrow- Check details here

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule for the LLB 3 years course. According to this schedule, registrations for Round 1 of counselling will open tomorrow, September 30, 2022, and continue through the following day. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, the entire CAP schedule for the MAH CET LLB three-year programme has been made available.

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates

Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix September 29, 2022 Registrations and options to colleges for MS, OMS candidates September 30, 2022 to October 10, 2022 Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, CIWGC candidates September 30, 2022 to November 5, 2022 Alphabetical Merit list October 15, 2022 Final merit list October 18, 2022 Allocation October 21, 2022 Reporting October 22 to 29, 2022 Display of filled and vacant seats November 11, 2022

The MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination was held on August 4, 2022, and the results were announced on September 10, 2022. The seat matrix will be made public today, September 29, 2022, in accordance with the established timeline.