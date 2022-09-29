NewsIndia
MAH CET LLB COUNSELLING 2022

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Schedule RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org, Registration begins tomorrow- Check details here

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Candidates who appeared for the MAH CET LLB 3 years exam and qualified in it can apply for the counselling process from tomorrow onwards, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Schedule RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org, Registration begins tomorrow- Check details here

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule for the LLB 3 years course. According to this schedule, registrations for Round 1 of counselling will open tomorrow, September 30, 2022, and continue through the following day. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, the entire CAP schedule for the MAH CET LLB three-year programme has been made available.

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates

Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix September 29, 2022
Registrations and options to colleges for MS, OMS candidates September 30, 2022 to October 10, 2022
Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, CIWGC candidates September 30, 2022 to November 5, 2022
Alphabetical Merit list October 15, 2022
Final merit list October 18, 2022
Allocation October 21, 2022
Reporting October 22 to 29, 2022
Display of filled and vacant seats November 11, 2022

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022; download the official notice here

The MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination was held on August 4, 2022, and the results were announced on September 10, 2022. The seat matrix will be made public today, September 29, 2022, in accordance with the established timeline.

 

 

 

Live Tv

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022mht cet cap round 2022 registrationmhcet law entrance exam 2022mht cet cap round 2022 registration dateMHT CET Counselling 2022mht cet llb 3 years 2022mh cet law cap round 2022mht cet login 2022mht cet law result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022