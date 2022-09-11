NewsIndia
MAH CET Result 2022 RELEASED for B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Ed Integrated on cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Result 2022 has been released candidates who appeared for the MAH M.Ed CET, MAH B.A.B.Ed.-B.Sc.B.Ed, scroll down for the link to check scorecards.

Sep 11, 2022

MAH CET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Result 2022 has been released candidates who appeared for the MAH M.Ed CET, MAH B.A.B.Ed.-B.Sc.B.Ed. Four Years Integrated CET and MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three Years Integrated CET can now check their results for the same on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. The result has been declared for the candidates who appeared for the entrance examination for MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed, MAH M.Ed, and MAH B.A.B.Sc.B.Ed. The authorities have also declared the scorecard along with the MAH CET 2022 result.

Direct link to check scores

MAH CET Result 2022- Here is how to check

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the necessary MAH CET Result

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your MAH CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The MAH B.A.B.Sc.B.Ed CET 2022 examination was conducted between August 4 and 27, 2022, similarly the entrance examination for MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed started on August 2, 2022, and continued till August 27, 2022. The MAH M.Ed CET, on the other hand, was scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2022, and the re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022.

