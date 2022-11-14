topStoriesenglish
MAH LLB 5 Years CET 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment list RELEASED on mahacet.org- Direct link to check allotment here

The last date for candidates to report to their allocated seats is November 18, 2022. Colleges have time till November 21, 2022 to upload the list of candidates which have been admitted. 

MAH LLB 5 Years CET 2022: Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the MAH LLB 5 Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment list today, November 14, 2022. Candidates who applied for the CAP Round 2 for MAH LLB 5 Years Counselling 2022 can monitor the progress of their allocation. By login into the official candidate's portal, candidates who were deemed eligible in the MAH LLB 5 Years Merit list that was published on November 10, 2022, can now check the status of their seat allocation.

Direct link to check allotment

MAH LLB 5 Years CET 2022: Steps to check CAP Round 2 Allotment list

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the link for LLB 5 Years Integrated
A new page will open, click on the link provided to login
Enter your application number and date of birth to login
Your Allotment status for MAH LLB 5 Years Counselling will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save a copy for future references.

The last date for candidates to report to their allocated seats is November 18, 2022. Colleges have time till November 21, 2022 to upload the list of candidates which have been admitted. The list of vacant seats would be displayed on November 22, 2022. After CAP Round 2, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell would conduct the counselling process for ACAP Seats.

