MAH MBA CET Result 2020 to be declared at 11 AM today, check mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will declare the MBA CET results 2020 on Saturday (May 22, 2020). As announced by Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, the MAH MBA CET result 2020 will be declared at 11 AM.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams that were conducted on March 14 and 15 can check their MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org

The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process.

Steps to Check MBA MCET result 2020

— Visit the official website - mahacet.org

— Click on the result link

— Fill credentials

— Result will appear on the screen, download it for future reference

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counseling rounds. Those who make it through the merit list will have to register for the counseling process. Based on their score and institute of choice, candidates can get admission in the state-based B-schools, colleges and universities.