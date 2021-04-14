Maha Kumbh 2021: Devotees participate in third 'Shahi Snan' in Haridwar today

Haridwar: Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to mark the third ‘shahi snan’ in Kumbh on Wednesday (April 14).

Maha Kumbh mela’s first royal bath was held on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11, followed by the second on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya which took place on April 12.

As per the schedules of Maha kumbh, there are a total of four ‘Shahi Snan’ and nine ‘Ganga Snan’ will take place at Haridwar this year.

The royal baths are a part of the Kumbh Mela that is supposed to be held in Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 in order to limit the festival this year to 30 days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain.

In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

Here are some of the pictures from third 'Shahi Snan':

According to the Uttarakhand health department, there are 9,353 active COVID-19 cases in the state."Uttarakhand reports 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total case of the infection to 1,12,071," the health department informed on Tuesday.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV