Maha Kumbh 2025: Police Officer Suspended For Mixing Ash In 'Bhandara' Food At Grand Event

Maha Kumbh 2025: A police officer was suspended on Thursday after a video went viral showing him allegedly mixing ash into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Speaking on the development, DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that action was taken against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari after the video surfaced on social media. In the footage, a police officer is seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove. A user posted the video on social media platform X tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar's account and demanding strict action against the officer for this "shameful act."

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Soraon station in-charge Brijesh Tiwari has been suspended after a video went viral in which he was seen dumping soil in a food vessel at a 'Bhandara': Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP Ganganagar. — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

In response, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway," as quoted by news agency PTI.

The video was also shared by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on social media, urging the public to take note of it.

"It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded at the Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice!" the former UP Chief Minister said.

With the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which has seen millions of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj, several individuals, groups, and organizations have set up community kitchens to offer free or affordable meals to the visiting devotees.