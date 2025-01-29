Maha Kumbh Stampede: Mamata Banerjee Hints At Poor Planning, Draws Gangasagar Comparison

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, which claimed at least 15 lives earlier in the day. While extending her condolences to the bereaved families, she also subtly questioned the planning and care behind the arrangements at the religious gathering.

Drawing a comparison, the Chief Minister referred to the arrangements her administration makes every year for the Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which has claimed at least 15 innocent lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. My learning from our Gangasagar Mela is that planning and care must be maximal in matters relating to pilgrims' lives in vast assemblies of people. Prayers for the departed souls,” she stated.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister has consistently criticized the Union government for not granting Gangasagar Mela the same "National Fair" status as Kumbh Mela. She argues that this deprives the state of central financial assistance, which is allocated for Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragic incident and extended his condolences. In a post on X, he assured that the local administration was actively engaged in helping the victims and that he was in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji, and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi posted (in Hindi).