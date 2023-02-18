'First Love Marriage In Universe': Why This Has Become A Top Trend on Twitter on Maha Shivratri 2023

New Delhi: Maha Shivratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is being celebrated across the length and breadth of the country with a lot of fanfare, enthusiasm and devotion on Saturday, February 18, 2023. While the Hindu calendar marks 12 Shivratris in a year (one on every 14th day of the lunar month), the Shivratri of the Magh or Phalgun month is considered to be the most auspicious and referred to as the Maha Shivratri. On this day, from the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain to the Shree Lingaraj temple in Odisha`s Bhubaneswar, thousands of devotees throng the Lord Shiva temples across the country to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and his consort Mat Parvati to mark the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

While ‘Bhasma Aarti’ was also performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, earlier in the morning, Aarti was also performed at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. A day ahead of the auspicious occasion, 1,100-year-old Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha`s Bhubaneswar was decorated with luminous and decorative lights.

Hundreds of devotees thronged Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayers today. Apart from this, Babulnath Temple in Maharashtra`s Mumbai also witnessed the huge presence of devotees who offered prayers to Shiva Linga through water, shower petals, fruits etc.

‘Maha Aarti’ was performed at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated across India. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ are heard in all parts of the country on this day. The festival is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, who is one of the main deities in Hinduism.

Maha Shivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with the belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day. The grand festival marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

Millions of devotees visit the famous Lord Shiva shrines of Odisha, Lord Loknath Temple in Puri, Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Lord Dhabaleshwar Temple in Cuttack, Lord Kapileswar Temple in Dhenkanal, Lord Panchalingeswar Temple in Balasore, Baba Akhandalmani Temple in Bhadrak, Ladukeswar Temple in Nayagarh, Gupteswar Temple in Koraput and several other temples across attract lakhs of devotees on the auspicious occasion every year.

'First Love Story' And ‘First Love Marriage In Universe' Started Trending On Twitter

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, ‘First Love Story’ and ‘First Love Marriage In Universe' Started Trending On Twitter. #HappyMahashivratri2023, #ShivShakti, #Mahashivratri2023, #Harharmahadev #shivparvatilove were the top hashtags used by thousands of users on Twitter to wish each other on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

In countless messages and greetings, Twitter users highlighted the “patience, struggle & the obstacles faced by Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati before their marriage and how the bond between ‘Gauri-Shankar’ grew stronger with each passing moment.’’ Some also called the ‘Shiva-Parvati marriage’ the “first & ideal marriage of the universe.”

Here are some of those Maha Shivratri Wishes That Are Being Shared on Twitter:-

Tell me a better love story than Mahadev and Maa Parvati and I’ll wait!



That patience, struggle&countless obstacles but the bond of GauriShankar grew with each passing second.



The first &ideal marriage of the universe.



May Gaurishankar bless you with love and compassion — संवैधानिक डकैत (@Shivam_h9) February 18, 2023

ॐ नमः शिवाय

World's first love marriage

And their story showed what real love is #Mahashivratri #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/r0yIKVIzZd — A Sanatani (@a_Sanatani) February 18, 2023

First Love Marriage of Universe pic.twitter.com/2TnG49tTWd

— Bunbun⁷ HOBI DAY (@bunbun_1306) February 18, 2023